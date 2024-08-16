DU UG CSAS 2024 first allocation list releasing today at du.ac.in, here’s how to check

University of Delhi will release DU UG CSAS 2024 first allocation list on August 16, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for Phase 1 can check the first CSAS allocation list at 5 pm today on the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in. The list can also be checked on the DU Admission website at admission.uod.ac.in. DU UG CSAS 2024 first allocation list releasing today, here’s how to check

As per the official schedule, candidates can accept the allocated seat from August 16 to August 18, 2024. All the colleges can verify and approve the online applications from August 16 to August 20, 2024. The last date for candidates to pay fees online is August 21, 2024.

The Highest Possible Preference will be provisionally allocated to a candidate considering the following criteria: a. Program-Specific merit. b. Category (UR/OBC-NCL/SC/ST/EWS/Minority). c. Availability of seats. d. Any other allocation rules, policies, or criteria as mentioned in this document (CSAS(UG)-2024), UG BOI–2024,or published on the admission website of UoD.

DU UG CSAS 2024 first allocation list: How to check

To check the first round seat allotment list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of DU Admission website at admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on DU UG CSAS 2024 first allocation list link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the list.

Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

After the declaration of the allocation results, the candidate must login to his/her CSAS(UG)-2024 dashboard for acceptance of the allocated seat. The provision for acceptance of a particular Allocated Seat will be valid only for the round in which the seat was allocated to the candidate. Also to participate in subsequent rounds, candidate must accept the allocated seat within the stipulated time. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.