UGC NET Result 2022 Live: Results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, updates

UGC NET Result 2022 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles results soon. UGC NET result will be announced on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key was closed on October 26. Next, final answer key and result will be published.

NTA will review feedback sent by candidates and changes, if required, will be shown in the final answer key.

When declared, candidates can check UGC NET 2022 results using their application number and date of birth.

