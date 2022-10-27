Home / Education / Exam Results / UGC NET Result 2022 Live: Results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, updates
UGC NET Result 2022 Live: Results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, updates

Updated on Oct 27, 2022 11:03 AM IST

UGC NET Result 2022 Live Updates: UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 results will be declared on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. 

UGC NET Result 2022 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles results soon. UGC NET result will be announced on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. 

The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key was closed on October 26. Next, final answer key and result will be published. 

NTA will review feedback sent by candidates and changes, if required, will be shown in the final answer key. 

When declared, candidates can check UGC NET 2022 results using their application number and date of birth. 

  • Oct 27, 2022 11:02 AM IST

    UGC NET result: Final answer key awaited

    Ahead of UGC NET result, NTA will publish the final answer key of the exam on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The final answer key is used for calculation of marks. 

  • Oct 27, 2022 10:26 AM IST

    UGC NET result 2022: Login details required

    Candidates will be asked to insert their application number and date of birth on the login tab in order to check UGC NET result. 

  • Oct 27, 2022 10:16 AM IST

    UGC NET result 2022: Websites to check

    Websites to check UGC NET result are: ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. 

  • Oct 27, 2022 10:15 AM IST

    UGC NET June 2022, Dec 2021 results expected soon

    Results of the University Grants Commission, UGC NET examination is expected to be declared soon. 

