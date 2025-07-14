UGC NET Result 2025 News Live: Where to check final answer key, scores when out

UGC NET Result 2025 News Live Updates: The National Testing Agency has not announced the result of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET June exam result yet. When declared, candidates can check the UGC NET June result at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. NTA closed the answer key objection on July 8. Next, the agency will announce the result and release final answer keys on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in....Read More

Recently, NTA released question papers and candidates' responses and invited objections from candidates on the payment of a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” NTA said.

The UGC NET June exam was held for 85 subjects in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 25 to 29.

Along with the result, the agency will also release the final answer key.

UGC NET result 2025: How to check marks when announced

Step 1: Go to the NTA website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Open the UGC NET June 2025 result link displayed on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Submit and download the result.