UP B.Ed JEE 2025 results declared at bujhansi.ac.in, direct link to download scorecards here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 16, 2025 03:00 PM IST

UP B.Ed JEE 2025 results have been declared at bujhansi.ac.in. The direct link to download scorecards is given below. 

Bundelkhand University has released the results of UP B.Ed JEE 2025 on Monday, June 16, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the entrance examinations can check and download their results from the official website at bujhansi.ac.in.

UP B.Ed JEE 2025 results have been declared at bujhansi.ac.in. Candidates can use the direct link to download scorecards here.
Also read: TS Inter Supply Results 2025 declared at tgbie.cgg.gov.in, direct link to check here

Candidates will need to enter details like their registered USER ID and Password.

Direct link to download UP B.Ed JEE Results 2025

Notably, the UP B.Ed JEE 2025 was conducted on June 1, 2025, in single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. The exam was taken by over 3 lakh candidates. 

UP B.Ed JEE 2025 Result: Steps to download

Candidates can download their results by following the steps mentioned below: 

1. Visit the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in.

2. Click on UP B.Ed JEE 2025 result link available on the home page.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. 

4. Check the result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Bundelkhand University.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result.
Exam and College Guide
