UP B.Ed JEE 2025 results declared at bujhansi.ac.in, direct link to download scorecards here

Bundelkhand University has released the results of UP B.Ed JEE 2025 on Monday, June 16, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the entrance examinations can check and download their results from the official website at bujhansi.ac.in. UP B.Ed JEE 2025 results have been declared at bujhansi.ac.in. Candidates can use the direct link to download scorecards here.

Candidates will need to enter details like their registered USER ID and Password.

Notably, the UP B.Ed JEE 2025 was conducted on June 1, 2025, in single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. The exam was taken by over 3 lakh candidates.

UP B.Ed JEE 2025 Result: Steps to download

Candidates can download their results by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in.

2. Click on UP B.Ed JEE 2025 result link available on the home page.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check the result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Bundelkhand University.