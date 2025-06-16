Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2025 declared, direct link to check SEBA Class 10th results here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 16, 2025 11:08 AM IST

Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2025 has been declared. The direct link to check SEBA Class 10th results is given below. 

The Assam State School Education Board has declared the Class 10 or HSLC Compartmental exam results on Monday, June 16, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their results from the official website at sebaonline.org. Assam HSLC Compartment Results 2025 live updates

Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2025 has been released. Students can check the results via the direct link here.
Students will need to enter their roll number to check the results on the official website. 

Direct link to check Assam HSLC Compartmental Results 2025

The board conducted the HSLC compartment exam from May 23 to May 29, 2025. The exam started with MIL/English and Sanskrit papers and concluded with Advanced Mathematics, Geography, History, Computer Science, Commerce and Hindi papers.

The examination was held in two shifts. The first shift began from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. 

Students were given 15 minutes extra time from 8.45 am to 9 am in the morning shift and 1.15 pm to 1.30 pm in the afternoon shift to read the question papers.

The Compartment examination served as another opportunity for students who failed in maximum of three subjects in the regular HSLC examination and obtained a minimum of 170 marks in aggregate.

A candidate has to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in the subjects appeared and his/her total marks must be 180 or above.

Meanwhile, the SEBA had declared regular HSLC result on April 11. The overall pass percentage stood at 63.98 per cent. 

Assam HSLC Compartment Results 2025: Steps to download

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results:

  1. Visit the official website at sebaonline.org
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download the Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2025
  3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. 
  4. Check your result displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for the future reference.

For more details, students are advised to visit the official website of ASSEB.

News / Education News / Exam Results / Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2025 declared, direct link to check SEBA Class 10th results here
Monday, June 16, 2025
