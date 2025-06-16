Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2025 OUT Live: SEBA results announced, link here

Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2025 OUT Live: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB division 1, previously SEBA) will announce the Class 10 or HSLC Compartmental exam results today, June 16. SEBA Matric Compartmental result will be available at 11 am on sebaonline.org. Assam SEBA HSLC Compartmental result 2025 direct link...Read More

The HSLC compartment examination started on May 23 and ended on May 29, 2025. The examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The HSLC compartment exam started with MIL/English and Sanskrit papers and ended with Advanced Mathematics, Geography, History, Computer Science, Commerce and Hindi papers.

The board gave 15 minutes extra time from 8.45 am to 9 am in the morning shift and 1.15 pm to 1.30 pm in the afternoon shift to read the question papers.

The Compartment examination was for those candidates who failed in a maximum of three subjects in the regular HSLC examination and obtained a minimum of 170 marks in aggregate.

To pass the Compartmental examination, a candidate has to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in the subjects appeared and his/her total marks must be 180 or above.

The ASSEB division 1 or SEBA announced the HSLC result on April 11. This year the overall pass percentage was 63.98 per cent. The pass percentage of boys was 67.59 per cent and the pass percentage of girls was 61.09 per cent. Amishi Saikia of Jorhat district topped the exam with 98.50 per cent marks.