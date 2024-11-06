UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Check latest updates on UPPRPB results

UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The result will be declared at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will announce the result of the Constable recruitment examination on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The final answer key of the UP Police Constable exam was released on November 2 and the result is expected next. ...Read More

Around 48 lakh candidates appeared for the Constable recruitment examination held in two phases. The first phase of the test took place on August 23, 24, 25 and the second phase was on August 30 and 31.

The board will announce cut-off marks, number of candidates and other details along with the result. After qualifying the exam, candidates will be required to appear for physical standard test (PST), physical efficiency test (PET) and document verification. More details about these rounds will be shared later.

How to check UP Police Constable result 2024

Open the board's website, uppbpb.gov.in.

Go to the results tab given on the home page.

Open the Constable result link.

Enter your login details.

Submit and check your result.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on UP Police Constable result.