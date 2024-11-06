Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi290C
Wednesday, Nov 6, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Check latest updates on UPPRPB results

    By HT Education Desk
    Nov 6, 2024 11:28 AM IST
    UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The UPPRPB will announce Constable recruitment exam results at uppbpb.gov.in.
    UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The result will be declared at uppbpb.gov.in
    UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The result will be declared at uppbpb.gov.in

    UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will announce the result of the Constable recruitment examination on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The final answer key of the UP Police Constable exam was released on November 2 and the result is expected next. ...Read More

    Around 48 lakh candidates appeared for the Constable recruitment examination held in two phases. The first phase of the test took place on August 23, 24, 25 and the second phase was on August 30 and 31.

    The board will announce cut-off marks, number of candidates and other details along with the result. After qualifying the exam, candidates will be required to appear for physical standard test (PST), physical efficiency test (PET) and document verification. More details about these rounds will be shared later.

    How to check UP Police Constable result 2024

    Open the board's website, uppbpb.gov.in.

    Go to the results tab given on the home page.

    Open the Constable result link.

    Enter your login details.

    Submit and check your result.

    Follow this live blog for the latest updates on UP Police Constable result.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 6, 2024 11:25 AM IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Final answer key released

    UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Recently, the UPPRPB released the final asnwer key of the Constable recruitment examination. The result will be announced next at uppbpb.gov.in.

    Nov 6, 2024 11:24 AM IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: How to check results

    1. Go to uppbpb.gov.in.
    2. Open the Constable result link given on the home page.
    3. Enter your login credentials.
    4. Submit and check your result.
    Nov 6, 2024 11:21 AM IST

    UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Result awaited

    UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The result of the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable recruitment exam is awaited. It will be announced on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

    Get exclusive insights on US Elections 2024 — click here!

    Get exclusive insights on US Elections 2024 — click here!

    News education exam results UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Check latest updates on UPPRPB results
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes