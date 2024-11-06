UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Check latest updates on UPPRPB results
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will announce the result of the Constable recruitment examination on its official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The final answer key of the UP Police Constable exam was released on November 2 and the result is expected next. ...Read More
Around 48 lakh candidates appeared for the Constable recruitment examination held in two phases. The first phase of the test took place on August 23, 24, 25 and the second phase was on August 30 and 31.
The board will announce cut-off marks, number of candidates and other details along with the result. After qualifying the exam, candidates will be required to appear for physical standard test (PST), physical efficiency test (PET) and document verification. More details about these rounds will be shared later.
How to check UP Police Constable result 2024
Open the board's website, uppbpb.gov.in.
Go to the results tab given on the home page.
Open the Constable result link.
Enter your login details.
Submit and check your result.
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Final answer key released
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Recently, the UPPRPB released the final asnwer key of the Constable recruitment examination.
