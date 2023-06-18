UP's Malay Kedia gets AIR 8 in JEE Advanced, wants to study CSE at IIT Bombay

Ghaziabad boy, Malay Kedia secured All India Rank 8 in JEE Advanced 2023, the result of which was declared on Sunday. He obtained 324 marks out of 360. His proud father Bhaskar Kedia after giving a tight hug to Malay says that he could not have asked anything more from his son on this father’s day.

“It is the best gift that I could give to my dad on father’s day. To get All India Rank 8 in JEE Advanced is like a dream come true. I could not have asked anything more. I took it somewhat as a challenge to find a place in the top 10 in JEE advanced. God answered my prayers and the hard work that I had put in. I had secured an AIR 4 in the JEE Main examination earlier by scoring a perfect 100 NTA score. I didn’t lose even a single mark in his Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics exams and got 300 out of 300,” said an elated Malay.

He wants to pursue an engineering degree in Computer Science from IIT Mumbai. “It was my dream to study computer science from IIT Mumbai. Now it is turning into a reality. The counselling is scheduled next month,” said this 17 year old who passed class 12 from Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad.

As they say ‘the road to success is no bed of roses’ and Malay Kedia sidestepped several thorns on the way to succeed beyond expectations. But the journey to glory was somewhat tumultuous.

He was first sent to Kota to prepare for the entrance exam. “I reached Kota in the first week of March 2020. Not long after, the government imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Living in Kota alone was a bad experience, especially during the lockdown. I came back to Ghaziabad after a few weeks when the state government evacuated those trapped in Kota,” said Malay recalling what he describes as the horrifying experience of Kota.

He added, “I never went back to Kota even after the restriction was lifted despite pressure from my parents who thought Kota is a must to qualify for JEE Main or Advanced. I was able to convince them that I can secure a good rank while staying in Uttar Pradesh. Thankfully, I got guidance from good teachers so I could prepare for the JEE exam while staying home.”

Talking about his strategy, he said, “Physics is my strong subject but I was weak in Chemistry. Had to work really hard to score decent marks in the subject. In Mathematics, I’m moderate – neither weak nor very strong. I devoted more time to Chemistry and less to Physics and Mathematics.”

He said, “Self-study is important but coaching prepares you for time management. Regular mock test helps in completing the paper on time. No magic, only hard work and practice,” he said.

Malay says it is no big deal to strike a balance between the board exam and JEE Mains. Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry are the same for both. He opted for English and Graphics and studied them during pre-board vacation. Malay also participated in Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana and got an AIR 6 rank in Class 11. He also participated in the International Olympiad in Astrology and Astrophysics in August and got a silver medal.

His father Bhaskar Kedia works in the private sector and mother Shweta Kedia is a home tutor. On his feat, director principal of Seth Anandram Jaipuria, Ghaziabad, Shalini Nambiar, said, “I’m super proud of Malay. He has studied here since Class 1. He is a bright kid and I extend my heartiest congratulations to him for this stupendous success.” She added, “Malay is clear about his goals. A lot of credit goes to the teachers who worked with him in his foundational years and to his parents for imbibing the right values.”

