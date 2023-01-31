Home / Education / Exam Results / UPSC Geo Scientist Final Result 2022 out, check list of qualified candidates

UPSC Geo Scientist Final Result 2022 out, check list of qualified candidates

Published on Jan 31, 2023 05:14 PM IST

UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Final Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The direct link to check result is given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Final Result 2022 on January 31, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2022 can check the result through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The preliminary examination was conducted on February 20, 2023 and the main examination was conducted on June 25 and 26, 2022. The personality test was conducted in January 2023.

All the appeared candidates can check the results through these simple steps given below.

UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Final Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Mains Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the candidates who have qualified the personality test have been recommended for appointment to the posts of Geologist Group ‘A’ , Geophysicist, Group ‘A’ and Chemist, Group ‘A’ in the Geological Survey of India; and Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology) Group ‘A’, Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical) Group ‘A’ and Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics), Group ‘A’ in the Central Ground Water Board.

