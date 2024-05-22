 UPSC NDA I Result 2024: Name wise result list released at upsc.gov.in, direct link here - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
UPSC NDA I Result 2024: Name wise result list released at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 22, 2024 08:14 PM IST

UPSC NDA I Result 2024 name wise list released. The direct link to check names is given here.

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC NDA I Result 2024 name wise list. The name wise list of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (I) 2024 results can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA I Result 2024: Name wise result list released at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
UPSC NDA I Result 2024: Name wise result list released at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

The written exam results were announced on May 9, 2024, and the name-wise list was released today, May 22, 2024.

Direct link to check UPSC NDA I Result 2024 name list 

UPSC NDA I Result 2024: Check Top 10 rank holders list here

Rank 1: ARNAV ROY

Rank 2: PARMAR JAYNIL DINESHCHANDRA

Rank 3: ARYAN KUMAR

Rank 4: ADITYA TRIPATHI

Rank 5: ARYAN AMARNATH VERMA

Rank 6: LABANA YUVRAJ PRAKASH

Rank 7: PATEL HET JAGDISHKUMAR

Rank 8: RUDRA HEMANTKUMAR PRAJAPATI

Rank 9: KULDEEP SINGH

Rank 10: PATEL KASHISH RAMABHAI

All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the names list by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC NDA I Result 2024 name wise list link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their names.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Commission has listed out the names of the candidates who qualified for an interview to be conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy, and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 153rd Course and for the 115th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) that will begin from January 2, 2025.

“The mark-sheets of the candidates will be put on the Commission’s website within fifteen days from the date of publication of final result. (After concluding SSB Interviews) and will remain available on the website for a period of thirty (30) days”, read the official notice. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On