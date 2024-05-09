UPSC NDA and NA results 2024 declared, check list of qualified candidates here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the UPSC National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Results 2024 on its official website at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the exams can check their results by visiting the official website of the UPSC. UPSC NDA and NA results 2024 released on official website upsc.gov.in.

In a press statement, the UPSC listed out the roll numbers of candidates who qualified for an interview to be conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy, and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 153rd Course and for the 115th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) that will begin from January 2, 2025.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The commission said that the candidates are requested to register themselves online on the Indian Army Recruiting website joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the announcement of the written result.

Also read: Kerala +2 Result 2024 : Kerala board class 12 results out, here’s how to check scores

Following this, successful candidates would be allotted Selection Centers and dates, of the SSB interview which shall be communicated on registered e-mail ID. Any candidate who has already registered earlier on the site will not be required to do so, said the commission.

Further, the UPSC stated the Candidates are required to submit original certificates of Age and Educational Qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview.

Also read: CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh board results out, Simran Sabba tops class 10, Mehek Agarwal tops class 12

Notably, the UPSC conducted the NDA NA exams on April 21, 2024. Through the exam, the commission aims to fill 400 posts in the organization. There are 208 vacancies available in the Army, 42 posts available in the Navy, 120 posts in the Air Force, and 30 vacancies in the Naval Academy are available to be filled through the recruitment drive.

Direct link to download the results

Steps to download results from the official website: