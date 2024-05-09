Kerala +2 Result 2024 : Kerala board class 12 results out, here’s how to check scores

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan released the Kerala +2 Result 2024 today. The results were declared by the officials of the Kerala board at a press conference. Students who appeared in the examinations can check their results on results.kite.kerala.gov.in and at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024 Live Updates Kerala DHSE result 2024: Kerala board class 12 results out, here’s how to check (HT file)

Here is how to check the Kerala +2 Result 2024:

Go to the official website keralaresults.nic.in·

On the homepage, click the Kerala class 12 result link.

Enter the credentials on the login page and click on submit.

Check your results displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a printout for future purposes.

Meanwhile, apart from the results, other details such as pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, best-performing districts and other information were also shared at the press conference.

The Kerala Class 12 exams took place from March 1 to March 26, 2024. A total of __ students appeared for the exam of which __ students passed.