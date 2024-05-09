 Kerala +2 Result 2024 : Kerala board class 12 results out, here’s how to check scores - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 09, 2024
Kerala +2 Result 2024 : Kerala board class 12 results out, here’s how to check scores

ByHT Education Desk
May 09, 2024 04:01 PM IST

Kerala +2 Result 2024 declared. Here's how to check Kerala Board Class 12 results.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan released the Kerala +2 Result 2024 today. The results were declared by the officials of the Kerala board at a press conference. Students who appeared in the examinations can check their results on results.kite.kerala.gov.in and at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024 Live Updates

Kerala DHSE result 2024: Kerala board class 12 results out, here’s how to check (HT file)
Direct link to check Kerala +2 HSC Result 2024 

Direct link to check Kerala +2 VHSE result 2024 

Here is how to check the Kerala +2 Result 2024:

  • Go to the official website keralaresults.nic.in·
  • On the homepage, click the Kerala class 12 result link.
  • Enter the credentials on the login page and click on submit.
  • Check your results displayed on the screen.
  • Download and keep a printout for future purposes.

Meanwhile, apart from the results, other details such as pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, best-performing districts and other information were also shared at the press conference.

The Kerala Class 12 exams took place from March 1 to March 26, 2024. A total of __ students appeared for the exam of which __ students passed.

