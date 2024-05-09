DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2024 Live: Kerala Plus 2 Class 12 marks today at 3 pm

DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2024 Live: Class 12 scores today on keralaresults,nic,in, other websites

Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024 Live Updates: Class 12 or Plus 2 result of the Kerala state board are scheduled to be announced in a few hours. The Result will be announced at 3 pm today, after which students can check their marks on keralaresults.nic.in, result.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in....Read More

The Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) result will also be declared today.

The students can download their marks sheets from 4 pm onwards using their registration numbers.

This year, a total of 4,41,120 students appeared in the Kerala +2 final exam. The evaluation of answer sheets was completed at 70 camps, within 14 days, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said recently.

Steps to check DHSE Kerala Plus 2 result

Go to keralaresults.nic.in, result.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Open the DHSE HSE or VHSE result link, as required.

Enter your register number.

Submit and check your marks.