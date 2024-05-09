DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2024 Live: Kerala Plus 2 Class 12 marks today at 3 pm
Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024 Live Updates: Class 12 or Plus 2 result of the Kerala state board are scheduled to be announced in a few hours. The Result will be announced at 3 pm today, after which students can check their marks on keralaresults.nic.in, result.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in....Read More
The Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) result will also be declared today.
The students can download their marks sheets from 4 pm onwards using their registration numbers.
This year, a total of 4,41,120 students appeared in the Kerala +2 final exam. The evaluation of answer sheets was completed at 70 camps, within 14 days, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said recently.
Steps to check DHSE Kerala Plus 2 result
Go to keralaresults.nic.in, result.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.
Open the DHSE HSE or VHSE result link, as required.
Enter your register number.
Submit and check your marks.
Kerala Plus Two Result 2024 Live: DHSE to hold SAY exam later this year
Kerala Plus Two Result 2024 Live: The DHSE will conduct the HSE save a year (SAY) examination later this year. Students who do not qualify in the regular annual examination can take this test and pass the class in the same year. The details about the Class 12 SAY examination will be shared today during the press conference.
Kerala +2 Result 2024 Live: Vocational result also today
DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2024 Live: Along with the regular HSE result, the Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) result will also be declared. Students can check both HSE and VHSE Plus Two scores at 4 pm.
DHSE Kerala +2 Result 2024 Live: The Kerala Class 12 final exam results will be published by the board at 3 pm. Like Class 10, the HSE result is also expected to be declared through a press conference in which all key details such as pass percentage, number of students, SAY (save a year) exam dates will be shared.
