Kerala DHSE Result 2024: Kerala Board 12th results declared, direct link for DHSE marks
Kerala +2 Result 2024 declared. The direct link to check Kerala 12th results is given here.
Kerala Board of Public Examinations has announced Kerala +2 Result 2024 on May 9, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Kerala 12th board examination can check the scores on the official website of Kerala Results at keralaresults.nic.in. Kerala Plus 2 Result 2024 Live Updates
The result link will also be available at prd.kerala.gov.in, result.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
Direct link to check Kerala +2 Result 2024 for HSC
Direct link to check Kerala +2 Result 2024 for VHSE
The Kerala DHSE results was announced at the press conference which was conducted by the Board.
A total of 4,41,120 students appeared for class 12 exams this year across the state. All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination in the state can check the results by following the steps given below.
Kerala +2 Result 2024: How to check
- Visit the official site of keralaresults.nic.in.
- Click on Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2024 link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Kerala Class 12 board examination was started on March 1 and March 26, 2024. The examination was conducted in single shift from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm for the subject without practical, whereas the biology and music exams were conducted from 9.30 am to 11.55 am and 9.30 am to 11.15 am respectively.
