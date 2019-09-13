Exhibition by National Institute of Fine Arts aims to offer exposure to upcoming artists

education

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 17:52 IST

With an aim to give exposure to emerging artists, a new exhibition here will showcase over 120 art works by 55 students. Titled “Urge”, the show by National Institute of Fine Arts(NIFa), will feature works of art on themes ranging from Indian mythology and vintage, to culture, nature, and more.

The media used is also a mixed bag of charcoal on paper, acrylic on canvas, and oil on canvas. “The exhibition brings to light some of the upcoming talents with a vision of bringing art beyond boundaries.

“It provides a common ground to all the students, to illustrate the ever binding nature of art which is deeply connected with their thoughts, emotions and lives,” Renu Khera, curator of the exhibition, said in a statement.

The exhibition, underway at All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society, will come to a close on September 19.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 17:52 IST