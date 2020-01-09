FCI Recruitment 2019-20: Phase II Final Result for JE and Assistant Category III exam released at fci.gov.in

education

Food Corporation of India (FCI) on Thursday declared the result of Phase 2 examination for recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE) (Civil Engineering / Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Grade (Ag II) (Hindi), Assistant Grade-III (Ag III) (General Accounts, Technical, Depot).

The candidates who took the exam can check their results on the official website of FCI at fci.gov.in. FCI phase 2 examination 2019 was conducted on August 27.

The posts under FCI Recruitment include: junior engineers, stenographers, typist and assistant posts and AG in different zones including north, south, east, west and north-east. The results for stenographers (Grade II), typist (Hindi) will be declared soon.

Steps to check FCI Phase II result:

Visit the official website of FCI at fci.gov.in 2) Click on the link for current recruitment 3) Click on Category III 4) Click on the zone for which the result has to be checked 5) Click on the links below to check results of each zone



Here are the direct links to check the FCI Phase II Results for different zones:

Link for North Zone Result

Link for East zone Result

Link for North East zone Result

Link for West Zone Result

Link for South zone result