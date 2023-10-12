Nari Shakti Award winner Karthyayani Amma passes away at the age of 101

Kerala's Literacy Mission poster girl Karthyayani Amma passed away at the age of 101 at her residence in Alappuzha. She was the oldest learner under the Literacy Mission in the state. Karthyayani Amma was appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Learning for the promotion of distance education among 53 member countries.(PTI File)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his grief and condolences on her demise.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Karthyayani Amma, who made history by becoming the oldest learner under the State Literacy Mission. She served as an inspiring role model for many, showing unwavering determination to pursue education despite challenges. Her demise is a significant loss to our literacy movement, which helped shape modern Kerala. Heartfelt condolences,” Kerala CM posted on X.

In August 2018, Karthyayani Amma took an examination alongside 40,362 other people, as part of the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority's Aksharalaksham ("Million Letter") programme and secured 98 out of 100 marks at the age of 96.

In 2020, she was the recipient of the Nari Shakti Puraskar, the highest civilian award for women. She was also appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Learning for the promotion of distance education among 53 member countries.

“Amma, who grew up under circumstances where she could not study and became literate at the age of 96, is a symbol of determination,” said Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty.

Karthyayani Amma, a widow and mother of six hailing from Alappuzha's Haripad municipality in Kerala, swept the streets outside temples in her village to bring up the children. She always pushed her boundaries to keep learning and has been an inspiration to many women.

(With inputs from agencies)

