Over 200 Indian language assistants travel to France to teach English

The Embassy of France in India, in collaboration with the Institut Français India (IFI) and the French Ministry of National Education, announced the departure of 206 Indian Language Assistants who will travel to France to teach English in various primary and secondary schools for the 2024-2025 academic year. These assistants will be spread across various educational departments in France, known as "academies,"

As part of the English Language Assistants Programme, these individuals will spend 7 months i.e. from October to April, assisting English teachers in French public schools, sharing their language skills, and engaging with French students. This experience will also offer them a chance to work closely and understand the French language and culture.

A pre-departure session was organized at the IBIS Hotel Aerocity, New Delhi where Grégor TRUMEL, Director of IFI and Counsellor for Cooperation and Cultural Affairs at the Embassy of France in New Delhi interacted with the assistants before their journey.

“The language assistant program brings our two countries closer together. Language assistants are privileged ambassadors of Indian culture in France and of French culture in India. By working in the French education system with French youth, they play a strategic role in intercultural reinforcement, the key to excellent bilateral Franco-Indian relations," said Grégor TRUMEL, Director of The French Institute in India

Programme Highlights:

● This year, 206 Indian language assistants have been selected for this program, alongside 61 returning assistants who have renewed their contracts with the French Ministry of Education.

Eligibility Criteria:

Language Requirements:

○ IELTS (Academic - score 7.5+)

○ B1 level of French or a B.A. in French

Applicant Requirements:

○ Must be an Indian resident.

○ Be enrolled in a university or Alliance Française in India.

○ Hold a bachelor's degree (or be in their 3rd year of study).

○ Be under 35 years of age as of October 1, 2024.

○ Possess an IELTS certificate with a score above 7.5.

○ Have at least a B1 level certification in French (DELF, TCF, TEF, etc.) or a B.A. Honors in French from an Indian university.

Program Benefits:

● An opportunity to teach English in France.

● Change to explore France and other European countries.

Program Objectives:

● Support English language teaching in French public schools.

● Allow participants to attend classes at a French university (subject to availability).

● Integrate the pedagogical practices of French schools.

● Encourage linguistic and cultural discovery.

● Strengthen Franco-Indian cultural ties through people-to-people exchange.

