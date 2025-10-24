Rethinking success: How schools and parents can ease exam anxiety

In today’s competitive educational landscape, the race for academic excellence often overshadows the emotional well-being of students. As expectations rise and competition intensifies, exam stress has become an inevitable part of student life, and addressing this stress requires collective responsibility from educators, parents, and policymakers alike. True success lies not in eliminating academic challenges, but in equipping students with the emotional resilience to face them with confidence and balance. As exam season approaches, many students experience high levels of stress and anxiety. (Unsplash)

Exam anxiety today stems from a complex mix of academic, emotional, and social pressures. The high expectations of parents and schools, a societal obsession with marks, and constant peer comparison often make students equate their self-worth with their grades. This relentless pursuit of perfection can lead to anxiety, self-doubt, and burnout, especially during adolescence, when young minds are still developing their sense of identity and self-esteem.

Beyond academics, students today face growing social pressures, from fitting in and maintaining friendships to managing self-image in the age of social media. The fear of failure, whether academic or social, can become overwhelming when they're constantly trying to meet everyone's expectations but their own. What truly makes a difference is access to structured emotional support, opportunities for open conversations, guided mentorship, and resilience-building activities that help students process their feelings and regain focus. Even a brief, empathetic exchange can restore clarity, calm, and confidence. Because empathy, when practised consistently, isn't just a soft skill, it's a success skill.

Parents as Partners in Emotional Growth Parents remain a child’s first emotional anchor. When they focus not only on performance but also on connection, curiosity, and character, children develop a stronger sense of security and self-worth. Taking time to understand a child’s fears, strengths, and passions, without judgment, builds trust and emotional intelligence.

Parents who regularly communicate with teachers and engage in their child’s emotional development help create a culture of openness. Celebrating progress over perfection sends a powerful message, that academic excellence and mental well-being are not opposing goals but two sides of the same coin.

Empowered Teachers, Empowered Students Teachers are often the first to notice when a student is struggling. A compassionate teacher can transform stress into strength by creating a classroom environment where students feel safe, understood, and supported. Simple practices such as daily emotional check-ins, mindfulness breaks, and reflective discussions can make a lasting impact.

Training educators to recognise signs of anxiety and encouraging them to collaborate with counsellors and parents ensures that emotional care becomes part of the learning process.

When schools normalise these practices, the classroom becomes not just a place to learn, but a place to heal, reflect, and grow.

Policy and the Path Forward Educational policy must continue to evolve to recognise that marks alone do not define learning. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 takes important steps in this direction by prioritising socio-emotional learning, mental health awareness, and holistic development.

However, real transformation depends on how well these principles are woven into everyday school culture. Sustained mental health programmes, emotional literacy modules, and mentorship frameworks can help create this change. The goal is simple yet profound, to ensure that every student feels seen not just as a performer, but as a person.

Conclusion In a world that celebrates achievement, it's important to remember that empathy is what truly fuels excellence. When schools, parents, and policymakers come together to build emotionally supportive learning spaces, students don't just pass exams, they thrive in life. Because real education doesn't prepare children for a test; it prepares them for the test of life.

(Author Sharani Narayana is Director, Narayana Educational Institutions. Views are personal.)