Sports management as career: Scope, eligibility, institutes, fees, expected salary, here's all you need to know

The sports industry is an ever-evolving field that offers many opportunities for those passionate about sports. A career in sports management provides an opportunity to get involved with a sport one is passionate about - without being an athlete. Sports management courses instil teamwork and nurture healthy competition, leading to a successful sports management career. Sports management is about comprehending the business behind the sports and not just about understanding the game's rules(Mark Baker / AP File photo)

A successful and fulfilling career in the sports industry may be attained through a degree in sports management. Before starting this sports management journey, there are a few essential things to consider. By understanding these factors; an individual can make knowledgeable choices and recognise their full potential in this ever-evolving sports industry.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Understanding the scope of the field

Sports management is about comprehending the business behind the sports and not just about understanding the game's rules. This may involve managing teams, overseeing facilities, and engaging in marketing strategies. Also, one must ensure that understanding sports management resonates with your interests and strengths.

Eligibility

To pursue a sports management course, the requirements often include a combination of academic qualifications, relevant experience, and a concrete understanding of the sports industry. For pursuing bachelor or diploma course in sports management, candidates should have passed 10+2 examination from any stream. For master and PG diploma course, one should be graduate from any stream.

It is crucial to familiarise oneself with different sectors within the industry, such as professional sports teams, sports marketing, event management, and sports facilities. Researching the industry trends, challenges, and opportunities can help one gain a holistic perspective of this field and identify areas that align with one’s interests and goals.

Interdisciplinary Approach

Sports Management is a multidisciplinary field that combines business management, marketing, communication, and sports knowledge. Students who are taught in an interdisciplinary manner acquire a wide range of skills, utilising the courses and internships offered to gain practical experiences in different areas of the degree. This broad foundation will enhance versatility and adaptability, making graduates an asset in this competitive sports industry.

Career opportunities

A sports management program provides many career opportunities within the thriving sports industry. Graduates can pursue a career in various fields such as sports media, athlete representation, event and facility management, and sports marketing. A sports management course equips students with the knowledge and skills to thrive in this dynamic sports industry.

Communication

To pursue a career in sports management, one needs to have excellent written and oral skills. In this course, one might interact with athletes, coaches, stadium staff, organisation personnel, media, lawyers, agents, and sports managers on an everyday basis. Interacting with these individuals requires confidence and persuasion in one’s communication skills, which is a valuable soft skill to acquire, regardless of the line of work.

Networking & Industry connections

A successful career in sports management requires building strong networks and contacts within the business. One should seek opportunities to network with professionals, attend industry events, join sports organisations, and engage in internships. These experiences expand knowledge and understanding of the field and provide job opportunities and mentorship. Furthermore, experienced faculty can also be valuable connections to enhance a career in sports management. Many faculty members have a relevant background that can provide mentorship insights into the field.

Global Vision

With the growth of international competitions, cross-cultural collaborations and global media coverage, sports management programs aim to give students the skills and understanding required to successfully survive in this challenging industry.

5 Indian institutes providing Sports management course

Several institutes offer sports management courses at undergraduate and postgraduate levels in India.

Here are five institutions that provide Sports Management programmes.

1. Future Varsity Education Group, Mumbai

2. Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Rohtak

3. National Academy of Sports Management (NASM), Mumbai

4. National Institute of Sports Sciences and Nutrition (NISSN), Kolkata

5. Amity School of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, Noida

5 institutes abroad providing Sports Management Courses

There are several institutions abroad that provide sports management programs. There are some institutions that are known for their excellent faculty and course structures.

1. The University of Massachusetts Amherst (Isenberg School of Management)

2. Columbia University School of Professional Studies

3. University of Michigan, USA

4. Emlyon Business School, France

5. NYU Tisch Institute for Global Sport, USA

Fee structure of the Sports Management program

Sports management program costs vary greatly based on the school, program length, location, and degree level (graduate or undergraduate). Undergraduate programs, for example, often cost between INR 8 Lakhs and INR 41 Lakhs. Specific programs may also offer grant money, financial aid, or scholarships to assist with the cost of the degree.

Salary expectations

After completing a sports management course, one’s expected pay can vary depending on factors such as the level of education, the specific job role, location, industry segment, and relevant work experience. Annual salaries could start at INR 5-7 LPA. Since the sports sector is so competitive, getting relevant experience through voluntary work or internships is critical for advancing your career and getting higher-paying jobs.

Conclusion

In conclusion, a sports management degree can pave the way for a rewarding career in the sports industry. Pursuing sports management offers a transformative journey for those passionate about sports and business. Before embarking on this path, one must assess one’s passion for sports, understand the industry comprehensively, and take an interdisciplinary approach. By considering these factors and making informed decisions, one can unlock one’s true potential and tackle challenges with a blend of passion for sports and a keen business acumen, making a lasting impact on the sports industry.

(Author Vipul Solanki is Director, Future Varsity Education Group. Views expressed here are personal.)