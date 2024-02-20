University of Chicago Center, Delhi marks 10 years of establishment, plans series of events for 2024

The University of Chicago is celebrating its 10th anniversary of the opening of the University of Chicago Center, Delhi. University of Chicago Center, Delhi celebrates 10 years of establishment. The celebrations began with a launch event at the Center on February 16, 2024 which will be followed by a series of conferences and events throughout the year.

According to a press release issued by the University, the Center has played a pivotal role in fostering intellectual collaboration between UChicago and Indian institutions, adding that the focus is now turning to setting ambitious future goals and strengthening UChicago's commitment to global partnerships.

Notably, the UChicago Center in Delhi was established in 2014 as a platform for scholarly collaboration across India and South Asia across many diverse topics, from telecommunications systems to poetry, said the release.

The 10th-anniversary celebrations began with a launch event at the Center on February 16, 2024 which will be followed by a series of conferences and events throughout the year. The celebrations will culminate in September in grand manner.

Supratik Guha, Faculty Director of UChicago Center in Delhi and Professor in the UChicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering stated that the 10th anniversary of the UChicago Center in Delhi is “a testament to the enduring partnership between the University of Chicago and India.”

He said, “Over the past decade, the Center has facilitated groundbreaking research, academic exchanges, and meaningful collaborations. As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to further strengthening our engagement, fostering innovation, and contributing to the academic landscape in India.”

Leni Chaudhuri, Executive Director of UChicago Center in Delhi, said that the Center stands as the embodiment of UChicago's commitment to India, adding that it aims to deepen collaborations, enhance visibility, and continue to contribute significantly to key research areas such as climate, environment and energy, quantum, and data science.

The University also expressed its gratitude to partnerships with Indian institutions.

Some of the upcoming projects by UChicago Centre, Delhi are as follows: