BSEB STET 2024 Admit Card: Where, how to download Bihar STET Phase 1 hall tickets
BSEB STET 2024 Admit Card will be released in due course of time. Check how and where to find Bihar STET Phase 1 hall tickets.
Bihar School Examination Board will release BSEB STET 2024 Admit Card in due course of time. Candidates who will appear for Phase 1 Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card or hall tickets through the official website of BSEB STET at bsebstet2024.com.
The Phase 1 Bihar STET examination will be conducted from March 1 to March 20, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below. Also Read: Bihar STET, DElEd DPEd 2024 examination schedule released, check dates here
BSEB STET 2024 Admit Card: Where, how to download
- Visit the official website of BSEB STET at bsebstet2024.com.
- Click on BSEB STET 2024 Admit Card link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the admit card and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The BSEB STET 2024 results will be announced in May 2024.
As per the schedule, the BSEB STET 2024 phase 2 examination registration will begin on July 26 and will close on August 11, 2024. The Phase 2 Bihar STET 2024 examination will be conducted from September 10 to September 30, 2024. Candidates can check more related details through the official website of Bihar Board.