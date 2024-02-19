Bihar School Examination Board will release BSEB STET 2024 Admit Card in due course of time. Candidates who will appear for Phase 1 Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card or hall tickets through the official website of BSEB STET at bsebstet2024.com. BSEB STET 2024 Admit Card: Where, how to download Bihar STET Phase 1 hall tickets

The Phase 1 Bihar STET examination will be conducted from March 1 to March 20, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below. Also Read: Bihar STET, DElEd DPEd 2024 examination schedule released, check dates here

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

BSEB STET 2024 Admit Card: Where, how to download

Visit the official website of BSEB STET at bsebstet2024.com.

Click on BSEB STET 2024 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The BSEB STET 2024 results will be announced in May 2024.

As per the schedule, the BSEB STET 2024 phase 2 examination registration will begin on July 26 and will close on August 11, 2024. The Phase 2 Bihar STET 2024 examination will be conducted from September 10 to September 30, 2024. Candidates can check more related details through the official website of Bihar Board.