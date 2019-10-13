e-paper
Fine art faculty in Vadodara prepares colorful iron cacti to adorn Cactus Garden at Statue of Unity

The monument has become famous internationally. A cactus garden is being prepared here for which we are designing a variety of iron cacti. The government has invited faculty of fine arts to portray our art pieces there.

education Updated: Oct 13, 2019 09:09 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Vadodara (Gujarat)
Painting cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will also be installed in the garden among other art pieces. (Representational image)
Painting cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will also be installed in the garden among other art pieces. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

In a bid to attract more visitors, the fine art faculty of Maharaja Sayajirao University, Vadodara, is preparing unique and colourful art pieces of iron cacti for the Cactus Garden which is in the vicinity of the Statue of Unity.

The state government, along with the Centre, is trying to get maximum footfall at the monument.

“The monument has become famous internationally. A cactus garden is being prepared here for which we are designing a variety of iron cacti. The government has invited faculty of fine arts to portray our art pieces there. We will be placing these cacti on a wall of around 8,000 square feet in the garden,” said Jayanti L Rabadia, Professor of Fine Art Faculty.

Painting cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will also be installed in the garden among other art pieces.

“We have used vibrant colours to paint these iron cacti. We are keeping everything in mind while preparing these art pieces. Cacti ranging from four feet to sixteen feet are being designed by the faculty. We can also uninstall these cacti if they need some kind of re-powdering or painting,” said Rabadia.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 09:09 IST

