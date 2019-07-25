FYJC second merit listsecond merit list: Only one SSC student with 95% or more features

education

Only one student in the second merit list for first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions to prominent junior colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) had a score of 95%. In sharp contrast, 42 students who were allotted colleges in this round, were from the other education boards and had scored 95% and above.

Data from the education department, which released the second merit list on Monday afternoon, indicates 43 of the students in the list scored 95% and above, and were allotted colleges in the second round. Of these, only one is from the state board. The others are from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and International General Certificate of Secondary Education boards (IGCSE).

In the first merit list, which was declared on July 4, 300 state board students with scores of 95% and above made the cut as opposed to 1,144 from other boards. The trend is being attributed to poor results in the secondary school certificate (SSC) exams.

“The government’s policy to scrap orals has ruined the future of state board students. Even as a very small number of students from other boards apply for FYJC admissions, they have a bigger share in the top scorers. With this, it has become easier for these students to get into a prominent college as compared to those from the state board,” said the principal of a suburban school.

The number of students scoring between 90 and 95% was also higher in other education boards. As opposed to 348 such students from the state education board, there were 668 students from other boards with these scores in the second merit list.

Over 1.85 lakh students have applied for 3.19 lakh seats across MMR this year. Students who have been allotted seats in the second merit list can confirm their seats by July 25. The third merit list will be declared on August 6.

