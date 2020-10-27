e-paper
Home / Education / GATE 2021: Window to change exam centre city opens tomorrow at gate.iitb.ac.in

GATE 2021: Window to change exam centre city opens tomorrow at gate.iitb.ac.in

GATE 2021: Once the correction window opens, candidates who have registered for the GATE 2021 examination will be able to edit their application form and choose the examination city online at gate.iitb.ac.in on or before November 13, 2020.

education Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 19:49 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
GATE 2021.
GATE 2021.(PTI file)
         

GATE 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will open the correction window to change the choice of exam city for GATE 2021 registration on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Once the correction window opens, candidates who have registered for the GATE 2021 examination will be able to edit their application form and choose the examination city online at gate.iitb.ac.in on or before November 13, 2020.

“From 28.10.2020 to 13.11.2020, change the choice of examination city is free for successfully registered candidates,”reads a statement flashing on the official website.

The GATE 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 5,6, 7,12,13 and 14, 2021, at various centres spread across the country. The examination will be held in two shifts (forenoon and afternoon).

The results for GATE 2021 examination is scheduled to be declared on March 22, 2021.

How to make corrections in GATE 2021:

1.Visit the official website at gate.iitb.ac.in

2.Click on the link that reads, ‘GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS),’ appearing on the page

3.Key in your credentials and log in

4.Make corrections in the application form, as instructed.

