GATE Topper 2020: Meet GATE civil engineering topper 2020 Ajay Singha of Bharatpur who wants to become an IAS officer

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 13:59 IST

Bharatpur’s Ajay Singhal got all India rank (AIR) first in the national level engineering test, GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering), for which results were announced on March 13. He got 99.77% marks.

The GATE is conducted by the Indian Institute of Science and seven Indian Institutes of Technology.

Singhal passed Class 10 from Kamla Montessori school of Hissar in Haryana in 2011 and Class 12 from Balmukund school of Agra in 2013 and then attended coaching in Kota to prepare for engineering entrance exam.

He completed his BTech degree from Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, in 2018 and then appeared in the GATE, but got a lower rank. He then took another attempt and got the first rank.

“I started preparations of Indian Administrative Services exam to be an IAS officer and have passed preliminary exam and preparing for main examinations,” Singhal said.

“I may get many opportunities from multinational companies for job, but I have decided to be an IAS officer to serve people and country,” he added.

His father Rajesh Singhal runs a chemist shop in Uchchain. “I am proud of my son to got first rank in GATE after completing IIT. We want to see him as an IAS officer,” the father said.

Singhal’s mother Alka Singhal is a housewife and sister Kratika Singhal is in first year of BTech at MNIT in Jaipur.