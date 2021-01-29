IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Goethe Institut organises conference of principals of PASCH Initiative schools
Representational image.(ANI file)
Representational image.(ANI file)
education

Goethe Institut organises conference of principals of PASCH Initiative schools

Goethe Institut organises a conference of principals of PASCH Initiative schools
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:33 AM IST

The Goethe Institut organised a three-day virtual conference for over 40 principals of schools that are part of the PASCH (Schools: Partners for the future) Initiative.

The Goethe-Institut is a non-profit German cultural association operational worldwide with 159 institutes, promoting the study of the German language abroad and encouraging international cultural exchange and relations.

Aimed to bring together principals of PASCH Schools of the Northern South Asian region, who are supported by the Goethe-Institut, the conference was attended by more than 40 principals from PASCH Schools Northern South Asia, according to a statement.

During the three-day conference, the PASCH-Initiative and its goals were discussed in detail and the resulting perspectives for students in South Asia were explored together with the school principals.

"The conference brought discourse and reflection on interconnecting educational issues. The digital format of the conference did not allow for real encounters, but we were able to create an intimate exchange between principals and their representatives across the borders of India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Iran," said Veronika Taranzinskaja, PASCH Head of South Asia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
school principal
app
Close
e-paper
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(REUTERS file)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(REUTERS file)
education

UK's PM hopes schools in England can reopen on March 8

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:28 PM IST
  • In a statement to lawmakers, Johnson also confirmed new restrictions for travelers arriving in England from countries where the government thinks there is a risk of known variants of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IGNOU
IGNOU
education

IGNOU admit card for December TEE 2020 released, here's link to download

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:27 PM IST
  • The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card for IGNOU December term-end exam (TEE) 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(ANI file)
Representational image.(ANI file)
education

Goethe Institut organises conference of principals of PASCH Initiative schools

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Goethe Institut organises a conference of principals of PASCH Initiative schools
READ FULL STORY
Close
India Post GDS Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
India Post GDS Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: 1383 vacancies in Telangana and Delhi on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:10 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at appost.in on or before February 26, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT FILE )(HT_PRINT)
Representational image. (HT FILE )(HT_PRINT)
education

Universities, colleges to reopen in Jammu region from Feb 1

PTI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:20 AM IST
Universities, colleges to reopen in Jammu region from Feb 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
SBI CBO results 2020.(Screengrab )
SBI CBO results 2020.(Screengrab )
exam results

SBI CBO results 2020 declared at sbi.co.in, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:01 AM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at sbi.co.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Jitendra Singh.(HT file)
Union minister Jitendra Singh.(HT file)
education

Study centre at IIM Shillong to help implement NEP in Northeast: Jitendra Singh

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:24 AM IST
Study centre at IIM-Shillong to help implement NEP in Northeast: Jitendra Singh
READ FULL STORY
Close
PNRD Assam Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
PNRD Assam Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

PNRD Assam Recruitment 2021: 377 Grade-IV vacancies on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:07 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online rural.assam.gov.in on or before February 10, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
education

Jalandhar NIT develops service robot for use in hospitals

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:27 AM IST
Jalandhar NIT develops service robot for use in hospitals and by security agencies
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka Schools to reopen from January 1(ANI)
Karnataka Schools to reopen from January 1(ANI)
education

Karnataka to hold full day classes from Feb 1 for class 9, 10 and PUC students

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:49 PM IST
The Karnataka government has decided to hold full-day classes for students of classes 9, 10, and first and second year Pre-University across the state from February 1, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FTII is the country’s premier institute that provides training for acting, film making, video editing, direction and production.(HT file photo)
FTII is the country’s premier institute that provides training for acting, film making, video editing, direction and production.(HT file photo)
education

Want to make a career in Filmmaking? Here is what you should know

By Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:25 PM IST
  • While it is indeed passion that stirs the greatest filmmakers, one also needs a certain vision, and a clear practical outlook towards their work, at least to some extent, says Filmmaker Radhika Lavu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka board Class 10 exams will commence from June 14, Primary and Secondary Education Minister of the state S Suresh Kumar said on Thursday.(HT file)
Karnataka board Class 10 exams will commence from June 14, Primary and Secondary Education Minister of the state S Suresh Kumar said on Thursday.(HT file)
board exams

Karnataka SSLC exams to commence from June 14

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:09 PM IST
Examinations for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) - Class 10 in Karnataka will commence from June 14, Primary and Secondary Education Minister of the state S Suresh Kumar said on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than 100 candidates who gave their last attempt to get into Civil Services on October 4, 2020 had sought an extra chance as a one-time exemption.(File photo)
More than 100 candidates who gave their last attempt to get into Civil Services on October 4, 2020 had sought an extra chance as a one-time exemption.(File photo)
competitive exams

At what level was decision to deny extra chance at UPSC prelims taken: SC

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:59 PM IST
  • The Govt faces the ire of the Supreme Court for filing an affidavit by an Under Secretary in DoPT without indicating at whose level the decision was taken to deny an extra chance to final attempt candidates of the Civil Services prelims conducted last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
education

Manipur govt warns of action against absent teachers at schools, colleges

PTI, Imphal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:00 PM IST
  • Schools for students of classes 9-12 and colleges reopened in the state on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MHT CET five-year LLB final merit list.(PTI file)
MHT CET five-year LLB final merit list.(PTI file)
admissions

MHT CET five-year LLB final merit list 2020 released, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:22 PM IST
  • Candidates can check the MHT CET five-year LLB final merit list online at cetcelladmissions.mahait.org.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP