Goethe Institut organises conference of principals of PASCH Initiative schools

The Goethe Institut organised a three-day virtual conference for over 40 principals of schools that are part of the PASCH (Schools: Partners for the future) Initiative.

The Goethe-Institut is a non-profit German cultural association operational worldwide with 159 institutes, promoting the study of the German language abroad and encouraging international cultural exchange and relations.

Aimed to bring together principals of PASCH Schools of the Northern South Asian region, who are supported by the Goethe-Institut, the conference was attended by more than 40 principals from PASCH Schools Northern South Asia, according to a statement.

During the three-day conference, the PASCH-Initiative and its goals were discussed in detail and the resulting perspectives for students in South Asia were explored together with the school principals.

"The conference brought discourse and reflection on interconnecting educational issues. The digital format of the conference did not allow for real encounters, but we were able to create an intimate exchange between principals and their representatives across the borders of India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Iran," said Veronika Taranzinskaja, PASCH Head of South Asia.

