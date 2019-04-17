Goof-up in NEET 2019, as aspirants get exam centres 400 km away from home

Several medical aspirants from the state, who received their hall tickets on Tuesday for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), were allotted examination centres far away from their homes.

Many students from Washim and Akola districts, who picked Akola as their preferred centre, were allotted a centre in Akole city of Ahmednagar district — around 410km away from Akola.

Faiz Anwar Yunus Khan, an aspirant from Washim, said that though he and some of his friends got the examination centre in Akole, some were correctly allotted centres in Akola. “It takes around eight and a half hours to reach the examination centre from my home,” he said.

Students from the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) also complained about not being allotted their preferred choice of centres.

“I have received numerous calls from students complaining about the examination centres allotted to them. It wasn’t a problem until this year,” said Muzaffar Khan, a medical education counsellor from Thane.

This is the first time that NEET will be conducted by a new agency. Until Last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had this responsibility. NEET is the nationwide examination for students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical and dental courses. The examination will be held on May 5, between 2 and 5 pm.

The agency had offered a choice of 18 cities in Maharashtra for examination centres, including Akola, Ahmednagar, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane. While registering for the examination, the students could select four of these cities, in their order of preference.

Some candidates in the city and their parents are also unhappy about their centres. “My child was allotted a centre in New Panvel, even though we a resident of Dadar and had opted for Mumbai as the first choice for centre. As it is the examination day is a stressful time for students and there are risks with travelling long distances,” said a parent.

The aspirants have complained about other issues as well in their admission tickets. “The names of my mother and father have been swapped. I have written a complaint e-mail to the concerned agency,” said Vedant Somani, an aspirant from Barshi (Solapur).

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 11:11 IST