GPSC Recruitment 2019: Apply for 1619 vacancies of medical and health officers in Gujarat before July 31

education

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 09:55 IST

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited applications for recruitment of medical and health officers. There are a total of 1619 posts including 1493 Medical Officer, Class-2 posts and 126 Insurance Medical Officer, Class-2 posts.

Candidates can apply for the posts online at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in or gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Applicant should have a MBBS degree from a recognised university.

The application process commenced on July 15 and will conclude on July 31. An application fee of Rs 100 will have to be paid by the applicants.

Pay Scale: Rs.53,100 -1,67,800 Pay metrix Level-9 (R.O.P.- 2016)

Mode of Exam:

There will be a written exam. This examination shall consist of two question paper (objective type) of total 400 marks.

Candidates who clear the written exam will have to appear for a personality test. This test consists of 100 marks. candidates who obtain such minimum qualifying marks as fixed by the commission in the written examination shall be called for the Personality Test.

The number of the candidate to be called for the Personality Test shall be about thrice, against the number of vacancies which advertised

Here’s the direct link to apply for the GPSC health and medical officer posts

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 09:55 IST