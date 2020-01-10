e-paper
Home / Education / GSSSB answer keys for pharmacist, librarian and physiotherapist exams 2020 released at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in

GSSSB answer keys for pharmacist, librarian and physiotherapist exams 2020 released at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat Secondary Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the provisional answer keys for the written exam to recruit Senior Pharmacist, Librarian and Physiotherapist.

education Updated: Jan 10, 2020 13:38 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gujarat Secondary Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the provisional answer keys for the written exam to recruit Senior Pharmacist, Librarian and Physiotherapist.(gsssb.gujarat.gov.in)
         

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download their answer keys by visiting Gujarat Secondary Service Selection Board website at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.

The answer key was released on Thursday, January 9 for all the four sets of question papers: A, B, C and D.

Here is the direct link to download the answer key for the GSSSB Senior Pharmacist, Librarian and Physio Therapist examination.

Direct link to download provisional answer keys for the written exam to recruit senior pharmacist

Direct link to download provisional answer keys for the written exam to recruit Librarian

Direct link to download provisional answer keys for the written exam to recruit Physiotherapist.

Note: Visit the official website of Gujarat Secondary Service Selection Board for latest news and updates on the examination.

