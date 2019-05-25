Gujarat GSEB 12th HSC result declared 2019 live updates: Check scores of arts, commerce exam at gseb.org

It is the result day. Over 1.3 lakh students can check their GSEB 12th Board result today. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the Class 12 general stream (arts and commerce) examination results today.

The results are available on the board’s official website gseb.org.Candidates can check their results online.

Follow live updates here:

12:35 PM IST Girls outshine boys Girls have again outscored boys this year. The overall pass percentage is 73.27% out of which 67.94% boys passed and 79.27% girls have passed this year.





09:33 AM IST GSEB Result 2019: 3978 students get above 99% percentile rank 3,978 regular students and 8 vocational students secured above 99% percentile rank.





09:19 AM IST GSEB 12th HSC Result 2019: Check subject wise pass percentage, Sindhi, Marathi has highest pass percents The highest pass percentage is in Sindhi subject which is 90.48%followed by English subject with 83.96%. Pass percentage in Marathi subject is 79.65% which is followed by Urdu with 78.05%. Pass percentage in Gujarati subject is 72.43% followed by Hindi with 69.90%.





08:49 AM IST 2,60,503 students passed the exam Out of 3,55,562 candidates who had appeared for the exam, 2, 60, 503 passed the exam.





08:46 AM IST GSEB 12th Result 2019: 73.27% students pass This year the pass percentage for GSEB 12th result is 73.27%. Last year it was 71.9%





08:05 AM IST GSEB Gujarat Board 12th general result declared he Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the Class 12 general stream (arts and commerce) examination results today. Candiates can check their results at gseb.org. Follow these steps to check your GSEB Result 2019: 1) Visit the Gujarat Board’s official website- gseb.org. 2) Enter your seat number 3) Click on ‘GO’ 4) Check and download your result 5) Take a print out of the result and save it on your computer 6) Confirm the result with actual mark sheet also





07:55 AM IST GSEB 12th general result: Just 5 minutes to go In just 5 minutes, GSEB will declare the 12th arts, commerce results today. Candidates can check their results at 8 am at gseb.org.





07:50 AM IST GSEB 12th science result declared The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has already declared the 12th science result on May 9. A total of 1,34,352 students had appeared for the exam.





07:40 AM IST Candidates will get marksheets from 12 to 5 pm The marksheets of the candidates will be available from 12 noon to 5 pm. In Ahmedabad city and Ahmedabad Rural, marksheets will be available at schools between 1pm and 6 pm.



