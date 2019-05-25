Gujarat GSEB 12th HSC general result 2019 to be declared today. Check arts, commerce results at gseb.org

Over 1.3 lakh students will get their GSEB board result today. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Saturday will declare the Class 12 general stream (arts and commerce) examination results today at 8 am. The results will be available on the board’s official website gseb.org.

The marksheets of the candidates will be available from 12 noon to 5 pm. In Ahmedabad city and Ahmedabad Rural, marksheets will be available at schools between 1pm and 6 pm.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on May 9 declared the Class 12 Science examination results. A total of 1,34,352 students had appeared for the exam. Overall, 71.9% students passed the GSEB Class 12th Science exam. Girls did better than boys. The pass percentage of female students was 72.01 while for male students it was 71.83%. 35 schools under Gujarat Board got 100% result while 49 schools got less than 10% result.

How to check GSEB Class 12 general stream Result 2019:

1) Visit the Gujarat Board’s official website- gseb.org.

2) Enter your seat number

3) Click on ‘GO’

4) Check and download your result

5) Take a print out of the result and save it on your computer

6) Confirm the result with actual mark sheet also

First Published: May 25, 2019 07:17 IST