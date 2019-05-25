Gujarat GSEB 12th result 2019 declared, check HSC marks at gseb.org. Result at a glance

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Saturday declared the Class 12 general stream (arts and commerce) examination results. The results are available on the board’s official website gseb.org.

73.27% students passed the GSEB 12th exam this year.

The marksheets of the candidates will be available from 12 noon to 5 pm. In Ahmedabad city and Ahmedabad Rural, marksheets will be available at schools between 1pm and 6 pm.

Result at a glance

* The highest pass percentage is in Sindhi subject which is 90.48%followed by English subject with 83.96%. Pass percentage in Marathi subject is 79.65% which is followed by Urdu with 78.05%.

* Pass percentage in Gujarati subject is 72.43% followed by Hindi with 69.90%.

* 3,978 regular students and 8 vocational students secured above 99% percentile rank.

* 7,946 regular and 13 vocational students secured above 98% percentile rank.

* 222 schools secured 100% pass percentage.

* This year again, girls outshone boys. Pass percentage of boys is 67.94% while pass percent of girls is 79.27% which is 12% higher than boys.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on May 9 declared the Class 12 Science examination results. A total of 1,34,352 students had appeared for the exam. Overall, 71.9% students passed the GSEB Class 12th Science exam. Girls did better than boys. The pass percentage of female students was 72.01 while for male students it was 71.83%. 35 schools under Gujarat Board got 100% result while 49 schools got less than 10% result.

How to check GSEB Class 12 general stream Result 2019:

1) Visit the Gujarat Board’s official website- gseb.org.

2) Enter your seat number

3) Click on ‘GO’

4) Check and download your result

5) Take a print out of the result and save it on your computer

6) Confirm the result with actual mark sheet also

First Published: May 25, 2019 08:06 IST