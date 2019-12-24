Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Prelims result 2019 released at gujarathighcourt.nic.in

education

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 14:22 IST

Gujarat High Court has released the revised list of candidates who secured minimum 50% marks in the Civil Judge preliminary examination 2019 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the list online at gujarathighcourt.nic.in.

The preliminary examination was conducted on November 17, 2019, at various examination centres. According to the notice released by the High court, the main examination for the recruitment of Civil Judge is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on January 19, 2020. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards for the main examination from January 10, 2020, onwards.

Candidates can check the revised list here:

How to download the revised list:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Revised List of Candidate who have secured MINIMUM 50% or More Marks, in the Preliminary Examination (Elimination Test) i.e Objective Type MCQs, held on 17/11/2019, for the Recrutiment to the cadre of CIVIL JUDGES for the State Judiciary,’ appearing under the News section

3.Revised list in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

4.Scroll down and see for your result

5.Download the list and take its print out for future use.