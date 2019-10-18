HPBOSE DElEd, JBT revaluation results 2019 declared at hpbose.org, direct links here

education

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared the re-evaluation results of junior basic training (JBT) and diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed) on its official website.

HPBOSE has released the results of D.El.ED part 1 and 2 revaluation exam and JBT part 2 revaluation exam conducted in the month of June.

HPBOSE had released the result of D.El.Ed and JBT on August 30 after which candidates were invited to apply for re-evaluation or re-checking.

Candidates who had applied for re-checking and re-evaluation can download their results online at hpbose.org. Candidates will have to login using their roll number to check their result.

Here’s the direct link to check HPBOSE Result 2019

How to check HPBOSE Result 2019:

Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org

On the top of the homepage, click on the result tab

Click on the relevant link of the result

Key in your roll number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 09:21 IST