HSSC Recruitment 2019: Apply for 778 TGT Sanskrit posts at hssc.gov.in, check all details here

HSSC recruitment 2019: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has advertised for the posts of Trainee Graduate Teacher - TGT Sanskrit for Haryana and Mewat cadre on its official website on Monday. The online application process will begin from February 22 at its official website, hssc.gov.in and conclude on March 25.

There are a total of 615 vacancies for TGT Sanskrit Haryana and 163 for Mewar cadre. Last date to submit the fees is March 28.

Selection Process:

Written Test carrying 90 marks followed by socio-economic criteria and experience carrying 10 marks.

Documents to be uploaded for registration:

Scanned Copy of Essential Qualifications i.e. Matric showing Date of Birth and mark sheet of 10+2/Graduation/Diploma/Degree etc.

Scanned Copy of Sport Gradation Certificate in case of Eligible Sports Persons, duly issued by the Competent Authority.

Scanned Copy of Haryana Domicile Certificate in case of BCA/BCB/SC/ESM/DESM/DFF and women issued by competent authority.

Copy of Challan/credit certificate issued by Treasury/e-Challan as the case may be, in case of candidates who have applied earlier.

Scanned Photographs duly signed by the Candidate.

Scanned signatures of the Candidate

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 15:47 IST