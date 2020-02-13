HSSC Recruitment 2020: 1137 vacancies notified for various posts

education

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 10:36 IST

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has advertised the first recruitment notification in the year 2020 for 1137 vacancies of various posts in various departments of Haryana govt.

The posts include, teachers, painter, work supervisor, mason, electrician, Chargeman Miscellaneous, inspector, section officer and others.

The online application process will begin from March 3 and the last date to apply is March 24, 2020. Candidates will be able to apply online at hssc.gov.in.

The educational qualification for each post is different. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for the details.

Click here for official notification

Detail of Posts: Total 1137

Naib Tehsildar 6

Election Kanungo 21

Work Supervisor 117

Auto Diesel Mechanic 39

Carpenter 33

Plumber 4

Receptionist-cum-Telephone Operator 9

Surveyor 1

Painter 27

Mason 23

Mechanic (Air Conditioning and Refrigeration) 7

Lift Operator 2

Chargeman (Air Conditioning and Refrigeration) 2

Chargeman (Electrical) 10

Electrician 115

Machine Tool Operator 7

Auto Electrician 11

Charge man Miscellaneous 11

Storekeeper 15

Fitter Heavy Machine 39

Supervisor 12

Blacksmith 6

Workshop Machinery Operator 14

Chargeman Heavy Plant 14

Inspector 32

Section Officer 5

Sub Station Generator Attendant 2

Electrician 4

Junior Mechanic 10

Accounts Clerk 11

Store Keeper 3

Store Clerk 6

Assistant Seed Production Officer 31

Account Assistant 2

Senior Mechanic 2

Marketing Assistant 4

TGT Punjabi 176

Turner Instructor, Theory 93

Fitter Instructor, Theory 144

Carpenter Instructor, Practical 14

Pharmacist 25

Laboratory Technician 28