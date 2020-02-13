HSSC Recruitment 2020: 1137 vacancies notified for various posts
HSSC Recruitment 2020: Haryana SSC has advertised for recruitment against 1137 vacancies on different posts. Updated: Feb 13, 2020 10:36 IST
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has advertised the first recruitment notification in the year 2020 for 1137 vacancies of various posts in various departments of Haryana govt.
The online application process will begin from March 3 and the last date to apply is March 24, 2020. Candidates will be able to apply online at hssc.gov.in.
The educational qualification for each post is different. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for the details.
Detail of Posts: Total 1137
Naib Tehsildar 6
Election Kanungo 21
Work Supervisor 117
Auto Diesel Mechanic 39
Carpenter 33
Plumber 4
Receptionist-cum-Telephone Operator 9
Surveyor 1
Painter 27
Mason 23
Mechanic (Air Conditioning and Refrigeration) 7
Lift Operator 2
Chargeman (Air Conditioning and Refrigeration) 2
Chargeman (Electrical) 10
Electrician 115
Machine Tool Operator 7
Auto Electrician 11
Charge man Miscellaneous 11
Storekeeper 15
Fitter Heavy Machine 39
Supervisor 12
Blacksmith 6
Workshop Machinery Operator 14
Chargeman Heavy Plant 14
Inspector 32
Section Officer 5
Sub Station Generator Attendant 2
Electrician 4
Junior Mechanic 10
Accounts Clerk 11
Store Keeper 3
Store Clerk 6
Assistant Seed Production Officer 31
Account Assistant 2
Senior Mechanic 2
Marketing Assistant 4
TGT Punjabi 176
Turner Instructor, Theory 93
Fitter Instructor, Theory 144
Carpenter Instructor, Practical 14
Pharmacist 25
Laboratory Technician 28