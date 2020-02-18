e-paper
HSSC recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 1100 vacancies of Patwari reopens at hssc.gov.in

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1100 vacancies of Patwari. Out of which, 473 vacancies are for general category, 176 for BCA, 121 for BCB, 110 for EWS, and 220 for SC.

Feb 18, 2020 17:18 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Haryana Staff Selection Commission has re-opened the online application process for the recruitment of patwari on February 17, 2020, on the official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at hssc.gov.in on or before March 2, 2020. However, the last date to submit the online application fee is March 5, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1100 vacancies of Patwari. Out of which, 473 vacancies are for general category, 176 for BCA, 121 for BCB, 110 for EWS, and 220 for SC.

“The eligible candidates who could not apply earlier may now apply online against Advertisement No. 7/2019 (Patwari Candidates), 8/2019 (Canal Patwari) & 9/2019 (Gram Sachiv),” reads the official notification.

Age limit:

The candidate should be between 18 to 42 years old.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should possess a Bachelor Degree in any stream from recognized university. Candidates should have studied Hindi/ Sanskrit as a subject in the Matric Level Exam.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

