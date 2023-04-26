I don’t have any social media account, my FB page is fake: UP board 10th topper Priyanshi Soni

UP board class 10 result 2023 was declared on Tuesday by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). Priyanshi Soni from Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College, Mahmudabad, secured the top rank with an outstanding score of 98.33%. UP board class 10 topper Priyanshi Soni. (Sourced)

After Priyanshi Soni emerged as the topper in UP board class 10, someone created her fake page on Facebook. The fake Facebook page features Priyanshi Soni’s photograph as its display picture and has gained over 4,400 likes and 7,700 followers. This fake page created on July 19, 2022, has been active since January 3, with its most recent post shared on April 25.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Soni clarified that she does not use social media and that there is an imposter on Facebook using her name. She said, “I was informed by a friend yesterday that a fraudulent account under my name Priyanshi Soni has been created on Facebook, using my pictures. The imposter has been posting content on my behalf and impersonating me. I don’t have a profile on any social media platform.”

The fake Facebook page changed its profile picture on April 25 after the UP board results were declared. It had a photo of Soni, accompanied by a caption in Hindi that roughly translates to, “Just now my mother saw on the news that I have secured the top position in the UP Board Class 10 examination. I can’t believe it! I am grateful to all of you for the love and blessings that you have showered upon me.”

The page then shared a picture of Soni with a caption in Hindi. It says, “I thank everyone very much for the love, affection and blessings that I am getting from every corner of the state.”

A screengrab of the fake Facebook page that impersonates UP board class 10 topper Priyanshi Soni. (Facebook)

Soni also appealed to the government to take necessary action against the fraudulent Facebook page, as she believes it may cause harm to her in the future. She told Hindustan Times, “I urge the government to take action against it to safeguard my interests.”

After reviewing the page’s history, it was discovered that it was initially created using the name of President Droupadi Murmu. In the past ten months, the fake page underwent several name changes. It impersonated Devyani Singh IPS on two occasions - on July 22 and August 19. Later, on November 10, the page was given the name of Natasha Pakistan, which changed to Sania Mirza Pilot on December 24. On January 3, 2023, the page saw another name change - Puja Yadav IPS. After declaration of the UP board results on April 25, its class 10th topper Priyanshi Soni’s name could be seen on the page.

