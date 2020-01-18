IBPS Calendar 2020 -21 released, check exam dates of PO, Clerk and others

education

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 16:25 IST

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released its tentative calendar for the year 2020-21 on its official website. The calendar carries schedules of various examination.

According to the calendar, RRBs – CRP RRB-IX (Officers) and CRP RRB-IX (Office Assistants) preliminary examination will be conducted on August 1,2,8,9 and 16, 2020 for scale 1 and for officers scale 2 and 3 the single exam will be held on September 13. The main exam of officer scale 1 will be conducted on September 13 while for the office assistants the exam will be held on September 19.

PSBs – CRP PO/MT-X, CRP CLERK-X & CRP SPL-X examination for PO, Clerks and Specialist Officers will begin from October 2020 and continue till January 2021.

PO Prelims exam -- October 3, 4 and 10; Main exam-- November 28

Clerk Prelims exam--- December 12, 13 and 19; Main Exam- January 24, 2021

Specialist Officer prelims exam- December 26, 27; Main Exam-- January 30. 2021

Check full schedule here: