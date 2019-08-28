IBPS PO 2019 recruitment : Registration closes today at ibps.in, what next

education

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:04 IST

Today (August 28, Wednesday) is the last day to apply for 4336 Probationary Officers vacancies announced by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The application process for IBPS PO exam 2019 had started on August 7.

If you are an aspirant for IBPS PO Job and have not yet applied, do it at the earliest. Here is what you should know if you are applying for the job:

The IBPS PO registrationcan be done only in the online mode. Before applying, ensure that you meet the eligibility conditions for the job.

Here is the application process for IBPS PO exam 2019: 1) Visit the IBPS’s official website www.ibps.in 2) Click on link “CWE PO/MT” 3) Click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CWE-PROBATIONARY OFFICERS/ MANAGEMENT TRAINEES (CWE-PO/MT-IX)”) 4) Online application form will open 5) Click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register and enter basic information 6) Provisional registration number and password will be generated 7) Note down provisional registration number and password 8) Reopen saved data using provisional registration number and password and edit particulars if required 9) Upload photograph, signature, Left thumb impression and a hand written declaration as per specifications in notification 10) Carefully fill online application 11) Use ‘SAVE AND NEXT’ facility to verify details in form and modify if required 12) Clicking on ‘FINAL SUBMIT Button’ only after checking every detail carefully as no changes will be permitted after this.

Note: In case, you are unable to fill in the application form in one go, you can save the data entered and save the provisional registration number and password generated by the system. You can reopen the saved data using provisional registration number and password and edit the particulars if needed. Submit the data only after the application is filled in completely and correctly.

How to pay fees for IBPS PO exam 2019:

The fees/intimation charges for the exam can be done through in the online mode. The application form is integrated with payment gateway. So payment can be made using debit cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), credit cards, internet banking, IMPS, cash cards, mobile wallets.

An e-receipt will be generated after you have successfully paid the fees. After paying the fees, dont forget to take printout of online application form.

However, if you have applied for the job, here are are a few things you must know:

The recruitment examination for probationary officers (PO)/management trainees will be held in three stages: 1) Prelims 2) Main and 3) Interview.

The call letter for pre-exam training, to be held between September 23-28, will be released in September itself. The admit card for the preliminary examination will be released in October.

The IBPS PO online preliminary examination will be held on October 12, 13, 19 and 20 and its result will be declared in October/November 2019.

The IBPS PO online main exam will be held on November 30 and its result will be declared in December. The IBPS PO interview will be held in January/February 2020, and the provisional allotment of the selected candidates will take place in April 2020.

The IBPS PO preliminary exam 2019 will be held in online mode and candidates will be asked to solve 100 objective type questions divided into three sections (30 questions from English and 35 questions each from Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability). Candidates will get 20 minutes (separately timed) to solve questions of each section. Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by IBPS depending upon requirements will be shortlisted for Online Main Examination.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 11:23 IST