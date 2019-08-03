IBPS PO 2019 notification released, 4336 vacancies to be filled

education

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:09 IST

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday issued a notification (CRP PO/MT-iX) for the recruitment of 4336 Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees in various public sector banks and other participating organisations.

The notification can be viewed on official website of IBPS .

Interested candidates would need to go through a selection process which includes a preliminary and main examination followed by an interview.

The online registration process will begin on August 7 and close on August 28, 2019. A candidate should be a graduate in any discipline from a university recognised by the government of India or have any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the central government.

The candidate must possess valid mark-sheet/degree certificate that he/she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in graduation while registering online.

He should be aged between 20 and 30 years (i.e. the person must not have been born earlier than 02.08.1989 and not later than 01.08.1999 – both dates inclusive).

The first stage of recruitment or the online preliminary examination will be held on October 12, 13, 19 and 20. The results of the preliminary examination will be declared in October/November 2019. The online main exam will be held on November 30 and its result will be declared in December. The interview will be held in January/February 2020, and the provisional allotment to the selected candidates will take place in April 2020.

The details about participating organisations, tentative schedule, eligibility criteria and much more can be found here. You can also check it at the bottom of the text here.

Download IBPS PO 2019 PDF notification:

