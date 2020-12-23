ICAI CA January 2021 exam: Opt-out status released, window to change exam city opens

education

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 14:36 IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) on Wednesday released the status of application of candidates who have applied for the opt-out facility for ICAI CA January 2021 session exam on its official website. Candidates can check the status of their application on the official website - icai.org till December 26.

“In continuation of announcement dated 7th November 2020 provided an optout facility to the examinees of November 2020 exams to appear in January/ May 2021 examinations, based on candidates opted out/appeared, list of candidates eligible to appear in January/ May 2021 has been finalized,” the official notice reads.

Candidates appearing for January- February/ May 2021 exam can apply for change of their exam city. Candidates who want to change their exam city can apply online at icaiexam.icai.org from 2 pm on December 23 to 11:59 pm on December 26.