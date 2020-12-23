e-paper
Home / Education / ICAI CA January 2021 exam: Opt-out status released, window to change exam city opens

ICAI CA January 2021 exam: Opt-out status released, window to change exam city opens

The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) on Wednesday released the status of application of candidates who have applied for the opt-out facility for ICAI CA January 2021 session exam on its official website- icai.org.

Dec 23, 2020
Hindustan Times
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICAI CA January 2021 exam
ICAI CA January 2021 exam
         

The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) on Wednesday released the status of application of candidates who have applied for the opt-out facility for ICAI CA January 2021 session exam on its official website. Candidates can check the status of their application on the official website - icai.org till December 26.

“In continuation of announcement dated 7th November 2020 provided an optout facility to the examinees of November 2020 exams to appear in January/ May 2021 examinations, based on candidates opted out/appeared, list of candidates eligible to appear in January/ May 2021 has been finalized,” the official notice reads.

Candidates appearing for January- February/ May 2021 exam can apply for change of their exam city. Candidates who want to change their exam city can apply online at icaiexam.icai.org from 2 pm on December 23 to 11:59 pm on December 26.

