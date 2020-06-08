e-paper
Home / Education / ICAI CA July 2020: Reopening of application window for change of exam centre postponed

ICAI CA July 2020: Reopening of application window for change of exam centre postponed

Earlier, ICAI had announced the re-opening of the correction window for the candidates to seek change in the examination centre for the CA exam that is scheduled to be held in July.

education Updated: Jun 08, 2020 10:46 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ICAI CA July 2020. (HT File)
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, or ICAI, has postponed reopening of the application correction window to change examination centre for CA July exam.

Earlier, ICAI had announced there-opening of the correction window for the candidates to seek change in the examination centre for the CA exam that is scheduled to be held in July.

According to the earlier schedule, the correction window had to be reopened from June 7 to 9, 2020, which has been postponed.

“The Institute had announced re-opening of the correction window for seeking a change of centre between 7th June 2020 to 9th June 2020 vide announcement dated 29th May 2020. As the lockdown position will become clear in the next couple of days, it has been decided that this window be opened after the fresh guidelines are received so that the students can make up their mind and apply for the centre change accordingly,” reads the official notice.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the ICAI.

