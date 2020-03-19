ICSE postpones 10th, 12th board exams due to coronavirus outbreak

education

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 11:00 IST

ICSE board has postponed its class 10, 12 examinations due to coronavirus outbreak, the official said. CISCE chief executive Gerry Arahtoon said on Thursday that the board exams have been postponed till March 31.

The ICSE 2020 examination was scheduled to end on March 30 and the ISC 2020 exam was scheduled to end on March 31.

“In view of the novel coronavirus (Covid- 19) spreading across the country and with much uncertainty and speculation in the air, the council in the interest of the health and well being of the students and teaching community, has decided to postpone all ICSE and ISC Year 2020 examinations scheduled to be conducted between the period 19th March 2020 to 31st March 2020. The revised dates for conduct of the remaining papers shall be notified in due course of time,” the official notice reads.

Earlier, on Wednesday CBSE had postponed its class 10th, 12th board exams till March 31 after the Indian government ordered to postpone all exams to prevent the spreading of coronavirus in the country. NTA has also postponed its JEE Main April exam 2020. The revised schedule will be announced later.