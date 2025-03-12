ICSE, ISC Exam 2025 Live: CISCE Class 10 Geography, Class 12 Commerce papers today, guidelines here
ICSE, ISC Exam 2025 Live: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will conduct ICSE, ISC Exam 2025 today, March 12, 2025. The Board will conduct Class 10 Geography and Class 12 Commerce papers. The Class 10 or ICSE examination will be held in morning shift- from 11 am to 1 pm and Class 12 or ISC examination will be held in afternoon shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. The reading time of the question papers for the examination scheduled to begin at 11 am, will start at 10.45 am and the reading time of the question papers for the examination scheduled to begin at 2 pm, will start at 1.45 pm....Read More
All the appearing candidates will have to write their Unique ID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and subject on the top-sheet of the main answer booklet clearly in the space provided. All entries on the answer booklet should be made in Black/Blue ink only.
Candidates will have to bring mathematical and drawing instruments and colour pencils for subject for which they will be needed. Follow the blog for latest updates on guidelines, exam timing and other details.
ICSE, ISC Exam 2025 Live: What to do after you get the question booklet?
ICSE, ISC Exam 2025 Live: Read the questions very carefully. Time should not be wasted in writing information that is not asked for as no marks will be awarded for it.
Do not spend too much time on one or two questions so as to leave yourself no time to answer the others.
The continuation booklets will be issued on request only after you have completed writing on all pages of the Answer Booklet/continuation booklet already issued.
Attach all continuation booklets used/unused to the Main Answer Booklet.
Do all working including rough work, on the same sheet as the rest of the answer.
When the time allotted for writing the examination has concluded, arrange your answer scripts in a SEQUENTIAL ORDER, THE FIRST PAGE AT THE TOP, etc. See that the Main Answer Booklet/Continuation Booklet/ Graph/ Map have your correct UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject Paper written on them. Fasten them together at the left-hand top corner and hand them over unfolded.
ICSE, ISC Exam 2025 Live: Items not permitted
ICSE, ISC Exam 2025 Live: The use of any electronic devices, hand, desk or other types of calculating machines is not permitted.
ICSE, ISC Exam 2025 Live: Know how to write answers
ICSE, ISC Exam 2025 Live: Write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet unless the rubric of the answer paper prohibits this. While writing, in the answer booklet, leave a margin at both, the right-hand and the left-hand edges. Begin the answer to each seperate part of a question on a seperate line.
ICSE, ISC Exam 2025 Live: Carry mathematical, drawing instruments
ICSE, ISC Exam 2025 Live: Write Unique ID, Index number and subject details on top of answer booklet
ICSE, ISC Exam 2025 Live: Know about reading time
ICSE, ISC Exam 2025 Live: Timings of Class 10 and Class 12 papers
ICSE, ISC Exam 2025 Live: Papers today
