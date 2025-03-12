ICSE, ISC Exam 2025 Live: CISCE Class 10 Geography, Class 12 Commerce papers today, guidelines here

Mar 12, 2025 10:14 AM IST

ICSE, ISC Exam 2025 Live: Read the questions very carefully. Time should not be wasted in writing information that is not asked for as no marks will be awarded for it.

Do not spend too much time on one or two questions so as to leave yourself no time to answer the others.

The continuation booklets will be issued on request only after you have completed writing on all pages of the Answer Booklet/continuation booklet already issued.

Attach all continuation booklets used/unused to the Main Answer Booklet.

Do all working including rough work, on the same sheet as the rest of the answer.

When the time allotted for writing the examination has concluded, arrange your answer scripts in a SEQUENTIAL ORDER, THE FIRST PAGE AT THE TOP, etc. See that the Main Answer Booklet/Continuation Booklet/ Graph/ Map have your correct UID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and Subject Paper written on them. Fasten them together at the left-hand top corner and hand them over unfolded.