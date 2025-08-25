ICSI CS June Result 2025 Live: Professional, Executive exam results today at icsi.edu

ICSI CS June Result 2025 Live Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the CS Executive and CS Professional June exam results today, August 25. The CS Professional result will be announced first, at 11 am, while the CS Executive result will be declared at 2 pm. After the official announcement, candidates can check their marks at icsi.edu. ...Read More

The result and candidates' subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website after the declaration, ICSI said.

For the Executive programme (2022 syllabus), ICSI will upload the formal e-result-cum-marks statement on the official website immediately after announcing the result. The institute will not provide any hard or physical copies of the document for the Executive programme.

However, for the Professional course, the institute will dispatch the hard copy of the result-cum-marks-statement to candidates' registered addresses after announcing the result. Any candidate who does not get the physical copy 30 days from the result declaration can contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.

ICSI CS June Result 2025: How to check Professional, Executive result

Go to the ICSI official website, icsi.edu.

Open the CS Professional or CS Executive June result link displayed on the homepage, as required.

Provide the requested login information and submit.

Check and download the result.