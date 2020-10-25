e-paper
Home / Education / IGNOU July 2020 session: Registration ends today, here’s how to apply

IGNOU July 2020 session: Registration ends today, here’s how to apply

IGNOU July 2020 session: Students can now apply for IGNOU July 2020 session online at ignou.ac.in.

education Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 09:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IGNOU July 2020 session.
IGNOU July 2020 session.(Screengrab )
         

IGNOU July 2020 session: The last date to apply for admission and re-registration for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) July 2020 session is Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Students can now apply for IGNOU July 2020 session online at ignou.ac.in. Earlier the last date to apply was September 15, 2020.

The programmes offered by IGNOU include all undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, certificate, PG Certificate and appreciation/awareness level programmes.

Direct link to apply for IGNOU July 2020 admission.

How to apply for IGNOU July 2020 admission:

1. Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the registration link

3. Read the instructions, and click on the link that reads, “Proceed for re-registration”

4. If you are a new use, click on the “New registration” link and fill in the necessary information

5. After the registration is complete, go back and login

6. Fill in all the requisite information and pay the registration fee

7. Submit the application

Note: Visit the official website for latest news and updates.

