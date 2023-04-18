IIMC admission 2023: Application process for 5 PG courses ends tomorrow, apply at cuet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency will end the registration process for admission to the PG Diploma courses of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) tomorrow, April 19. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in IIMC admission 2023: Application process for 5 PG courses ends tomorrow

The entrance examination will be conducted by the NTA through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) – PG for admission to the following PG Courses:

Post-Graduate Diploma Course in English Journalism.

Post-Graduate Diploma Course in Hindi Journalism.

Post-Graduate Diploma Course in Radio & TV Journalism.

Post-Graduate Diploma Course in Advertising and Public Relations.

Post-Graduate Diploma Course in Digital Media.

IIMC admission 2023 eligibility criteria: Candidates should possess Bachelor's degree from any recognized university.

IIMC admission 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 25 years. For r OBC category the upper age limit is 28 years and for the SC/ST /PwD category candidates, the maximum age should be 30 years.

