IIT Bombay holds convocation event in ‘virtual reality’ mode

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 08:42 IST

IIT Bombay on Sunday held its 58th annual convocation ceremony in a virtual reality mode in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the institute said.

“Keeping in view the safety measures during the ongoing pandemic, the institute held its convocation in virtual reality mode for its graduating students,” the IIT- Bombay said in a release.

The IIT-Bombay said it did not wish to deprive the students of the sense of achievement and pride of passing out of the premier engineering institute.

“A personalised avatar of each graduate received the degree certificate from the personalised avatar of director professor Subhasis Chaudhari. The medallists also received their medals from the personalised avatar of the chief guest,” the institute said.